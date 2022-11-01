Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner is at home after suffering a minor stroke at a city event in October.

Mayor Lehner was attending the City of Kettering’s Make a Difference Day to help clean up the city when she began to experience stroke symptoms, according to Mary Azbill, the Kettering Community Information Manager.

Lehner was taken to a local hospital and was admitted for 2 nights.

Azbill says that the mayor “feels great” and is currently working part-time. Doctors told Lehner that rest was the best recovery method for recovering from a stroke.

The mayor of Kettering is grateful for the kind wishes and encourages people to listen to their bodies because she wants to help other people, Azbill says.

Azbill says the mayor plans to be back to regular duties soon.

Kettering Health uses the latest diagnostic tools to access stokes and to provide a fast diagnosis to provide treatment in a safe time window, according to their website.

If you are experiencing symptoms of a stroke, seek medical attention or call 911.