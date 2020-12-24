Kettering man with special Santa connection helping keep wife’s memory alive

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — For one local man, Christmastime has taken on a special meaning.

Karl Downing lives in Kettering, far from the North Pole, but is perhaps more familiar with Santa than anyone. “I met Santa numerous times,” says Karl. “I talk to Santa very often.”

Trying to emulate Santa’s jolly demeanor, he goes by Karl Kringle this time of year. “I try to be like Santa every day. Just try to be that joyful, positive person,” admits Karl.

Santa started making appearances at the South Slavic Club Christmas party in 2010 where Karl was a member. That’s also where Karl met his wife. “We met through the social club, started dating and then eventually got married,” recounts Karl. “She was really into Christmas, really decorating the house, doing things in the kitchen, making cookies.”

Her love for the season also brought out Karl’s and a special connection to Santa. As Santa has made the rounds this year, his visits have taken on a personal meaning for Karl.

“When [my wife] was actually in the hospital during the Christmas season last year, Santa made a visit to her,” describes Karl. That visit stuck with the couple. Karl’s wife, Ljubica, was battling stage 4 lymphoma. After a long, hard fight with cancer, she died in July, 2020.

She never lost her love for Christmastime.

This year, Santa is donning his suit for her, making sure her passion for the season lives on through his visits. “He’s taken on the mission to help out and make more visits to the hospital,” smiles Karl.

Because of the pandemic, he’s had to pay some virtual visits. “Santa is alive and well and traveling the world and bringing joy to all the boys and girls,” smiles Santa.

Karl’s wife’s friends stepped in as elves this year to help get Santa ready. “My wife’s maid of honor, she took the helm on everything,” states Karl. His seamstress and costumer friend suited him up. Karl’s other friends–a hairstylist tamed his white beard and a makeup artist made sure his cheeks were jolly.

“It just means a lot to myself and many of our friends and family that Santa is doing this for us,” says Karl.

Santa is making his stops in memory of Karl’s wife. The two of them are keeping not only the spirit of the season alive, but also her spirit. “Just keeping that spirit alive and allowing the legacy to live on,” says Karl.