Kettering man to be sentenced in 2020 mallet attack on teen

Johnny Hansen is in court Thursday to be sentenced in the 2020 attack on a teen with a mallet. (WDTN Photo/Madeline Ashley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering man in being sentenced Thursday after attacking a 17-year-old girl with a mallet while she was walking a trail at Iron Horse Park in September 2020.

Johnny Hansen, 33, initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in October 2020. According to court documents, he reversed and plead guilty Thursday, April 8, to charges of kidnapping felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Court documents show prosecutors are asking the judge to impose the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Prosecutors said, “The victim’s life will forever be altered by the actions of this defendant. Not only did the defendant cause immense physical pain to the victim, he caused psychological pain that she will live with for years to come. As a result of the defendant’s reprehensible conduct, the State respectfully requests that the Court impose upon the defendant a maximum sentence, within the agreed upon sentencing range, of fifteen years.”

The prosecution continued, “To do otherwise would demean the seriousness of the crimes, would not adequately punish the defendant for his conduct, and would fail to protect the public from future crimes by this defendant.”

Court documents also show the defense for Hansen are asking for a lighter sentence. “This is the first time Mr. Hansen has ever committed a criminal act and imposing the minimum term does not demean the seriousness or the offense.” The defense continues, saying “Mr. Hansen knows that he committed a terrible crime. He is very remorseful for having done so, and pled guilty partly to spare the victim, and her family, the stress of a trial. He faces a minimum of 12 years in prison and will have to register as a Tier III Sex Offender every 90 days for the rest of his life.”

The defense is asking the court to impose eight years for the assault and kidnapping charges, with two years on each of the two tampering with evidence charges. As Hansen’s lawyers asked for the sentences to run concurrently, Hansen would spend 12 years in prison if the judge agrees.