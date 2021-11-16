KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a dumpster pleaded guilty to three charges on Monday, November 8.

According to court documents, Terrel Ross admitted to stabbing 24-year-old Sierra Woodfork several times until she died in January of 2020. He said he placed her body in a closet, and then the fridge before finally abandoning her body in the dumpster where it was found.

Ross pleaded not guilty in February of 2020.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Terrel Ross pleaded guilty to one count of murder and two counts of tampering with evidence. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 9.