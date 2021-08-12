Kettering man joins growing list of Miami Valley residents arrested for Capitol Riot involvement

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering man joins a growing list of people who were arrested on charges related to their involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot.

David Mehaffie was arrested Thursday, Aug. 12, and appeared in court the same day. He has been charged with:

  • Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers and Aiding and Abetting
  • Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
  • Civil Disorder
  • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Court documents are not yet available from the Department of Justice for his case.

The FBI’s Cincinnati office recently arrested Therese Borgerding, of Piqua, and Walter Messer, of Englewood, are the latest people arrested by law enforcement for crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol.

Mehaffie, Borgerding and Messer are among several Miami Valley residents arrested for their involvement: including a couple in the Oath Keepers out of Champaign County, another couple out of nearby Warren County and a man from Huber Heights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Security camera caught machete attack outside Franklin County courthouse

Police investigating double homicide near The STRAT

Plexaderm

Learn to Earn, community partners, announce $8 million investment in northwest Dayton

ODH: Delta Variant driving Ohio's COVID surge

Hospital surges

More News