Kettering man connected to attack on 17-year-old with mallet indicted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Johnny Hansen, 33, of Kettering, was indicted on counts connected to the attack of a 17‐year‐old girl on the Iron Horse Park trail on Sept. 24.

Prosecutors say that on Thursday, Sept. 24, Hansen attacked a 17-year-old girl with a rubber mallet as she was walking a trail. A witness heard the victim screaming and confronted Hansen, who proceeded to walk away.

After the witness contacted authorities, Hansen attempted to evade police by changing his clothing and disposing of the mallet used to attack the victim.

He was indicted on the following charges:

One count of Felonious Assault causing serious harm

One count of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon

Two counts of Kidnapping

Two counts of Tampering with Evidence

Heck said in a press release that the counts of felonious assault have Sexual Motivation Specifications attached.

The defendant is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $750,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 8:30 a.m.