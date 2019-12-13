1  of  3
Kettering man faces charges for road rage incident in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is facing aggravated menacing charges after a road rage incident on Thanksgiving Day.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says a driver stopped in the roadway and then waved a handgun at another motorist.

That suspect was later identified as a 35-year-old Kettering man.

He now faces one charge of aggravated menacing.   

