DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering native is back with his family after a 2,000-mile ride on his bicycle to honor a friend and raise awareness for a rare form of cancer.

When Bill Pepperman set out from Fallbrook, California to Kettering, it was hot and humid. He even thought about stopping — but that option was never on the table.

Keeping the memory of a dear friend alive one mile at a time. That’s what Pepperman of California is doing. His friend, John Frueauf, passed away from a rare form of liposarcoma cancer in 2022.

Pepperman decided to honor Frueauf with a shared favorite pastime, and family and friends said it’s the perfect way to pay tribute.

“He hiked the Appalachian Trail, loves running, ran all the time, biking he liked to do, but running was more his forte,” Jake Frueauf, John’s son, said. “I think he’d be shocked. I’m very proud and wish he could do it with him.”

On this journey through deserts, cornfields and landmarks, Pepperman averaged 54 miles a day. What he took away is appreciation for the environment and the conversations along the way.

Waiting for him at the end was of course his family, who showered him with hugs, love and a t-shirt to commemorate a lot of blood, sweat and tears.

Despite being tired and worn from the long journey, Pepperman never lost sight of why he went for the ride.

“I think I said, in one of my quotes, that I wish John could have a day for every mile I pedaled,” Pepperman added.

When asked what he was looking forward to the most after his journey, and he said, “A good hot shower, a good meal, and some iced tea and lemonade.”