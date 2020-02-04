Live Now
Kettering man accused of leaving girlfriend’s body in dumpster pleads not guilty

Terrel Ross

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a dumpster was arraigned on Tuesday.

37-year-old Terrel Ross pleaded not guilty in court. His bond is set at $1,000,000 and he is due back in court on February 19.

Kettering officers responded to an apartment complex on Aberdeen Avenue on January 18, 2020, for reports that a body had been found in a trash dumpster.

Law enforcement arrived and found the body of 24-year-old Sierra Woodfork, who lived at the apartment complex with Terrel, who was her boyfriend.

The Coroner later determined that Woodfork had been stabbed to death.

