Kettering man accused of attacking teen with mallet pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man connected to an attack on a 17-year-old girl with a mallet plead not guilty by reason of insanity in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Johnny Hansen, 33, will now be examined by the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio.

Prosecutors say that on Thursday, Sept. 24, Hansen attacked a 17-year-old girl with a rubber mallet as she was walking a trail. A witness heard the victim screaming and confronted Hansen, who proceeded to walk away.

