Kettering legislator pushes for gun control at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio Senate committee is hearing from Democrats and a Kettering-based Republican sponsoring legislation that would include expanding background checks for recent firearm purchases and a red flag law meant to keep weapons out of the hand of those who could be a threat to themselves or others.

Republican Senator Peggy Lehner of Kettering says she hopes her fellow senators never have to tread through bloodstained sidewalks as she did after the Dayton shooting.

“Unfortunately, we seem to have short memories with these things, and there’s that window of opportunity that seems to close up. The only thing seems to reopen it is another tragedy. And that’s got to stop,” she said.

She’s one of several lawmakers calling for bipartisan support of several gun bills Tuesday.

She began her formal testimony Tuesday by reading the names of the nine Dayton shooting victims.

“It took me exactly 29 seconds to read nine names and ages, the exact amount of time it took a shooter to kill these nine people,” she said.

Lehner is one of several witnesses, Republicans and Democrats, who testified in front of the Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee.

2nd Amendment supporters and pro-gun control supporters were among the packed hearing room.

The bills propose a red flag law that allows a court order to keep guns out the hands of unsafe people, raising the minimum age for buying a firearm, and closing loopholes for unlicensed sellers at gun shows.

“Can I guarantee that the passage of any of the measures that you will hear about earlier tonight or down the road will save a life? No, but I do know this much. Doing absolutely nothing is simply not an option,” said Lehner.

This hearing is one of the earliest steps in what’s expected to be a long legislative process.

Senator Lehner says even if the bills do pass out of committee, she expects significant action when Governor DeWine eventually introduces his 17-point plan.

