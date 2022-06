KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Kettering is hosting its first official Juneteenth Community Celebration on Monday.

The celebration will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at Polen Farm on Bigger Road.

There will be music from “Speaking of Peace” and Candace McCoy. The festivities will also feature a historical perspective on the importance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik will be emceeing the event.