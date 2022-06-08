KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Kettering is hosting a block party on Wednesday that is free and open to the public.

According to the city, the Kettering Block Party 2022 will be held at Lincoln Park and the Fraze Pavilion on June 8 at 6 p.m.

There will be booths and interactive displays throughout Lincoln Park showcasing the City of Kettering Police, Fire, Planning, Streets, Engineering, Economic Development, Volunteer and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Departments.

Participants can enjoy free hot dogs and chips as well as a performance by the Kettering Civic Band on the Fraze stage at 7 p.m.

The city also said there will be a bicycle helmet fitting for children 5 to 16. These fittings will be provided for free by the Safety Section of the City of Kettering while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.ketteringoh.org or call 937-296-2454.