KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A shredding event is being held for Kettering residents on Saturday, October 1.

The city of Kettering along with Day Air Credit Union will be hosting a shredding event for Kettering residents aimed at protecting resident’s privacy. The event will be held at Kettering Fairmont High School located at 3301 Shroyer Road in Kettering from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the city of Kettering, the event will be a drive-thru style, allowing Kettering residents to stay in their vehicles to keep the line moving smoothly. City of Kettering staff and volunteers will be assisting on site for removal of household and personal documents that need to be shredded from vehicles in order to make it a fast and easy process for residents.

Attendees are asked to bring documents in cardboard boxes or other containers and asked to refrain from using paper or trash bags.

The city notes that in previous years, the site is busiest at the very opening of the event and slowest from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To find more about this event, you can visit the annual event page