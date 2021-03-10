Kettering home ‘isn’t a total loss’ after fire starts in bedroom

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering fire crews were sent to a house on Kettering Square Drive S. after a call came in Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. reporting a fire in a bedroom.

Battalion Fire Chief Nathan Cox said that crews spotted fire coming from a second floor window and were able to put it out quickly. No one was injured but the homeowners will not be able to stay there tonight.

Cox told 2 NEWS the house isn’t a total loss but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

