Kettering Holiday At Home Parade

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 200 community organizations and businesses took part in the Holiday At Home parade, Monday.

After the parade, community members enjoyed food, games, music and crafts all evening.

The theme was “Hit it out of the park” and organizers encouraged residents that didn’t have plans for Labor Day to not settle for a boring day off.

Most activities took place at or near the Fraze Pavilion.

With seats lining the streets of Kettering for the parade, it was easy to see why people call this community home.

“It’s a nice neighborhood. People are great. Everybody is friendly” said John Michael, a Kettering resident.

For many watching the parade, it was a moment to reflect on their younger days when they, themselves were in it.

“It just gets everybody together. It gets everybody outside before winter sets in. Everybody comes out to have fun and listen to music,” said Heather Douglas, a Kettering resident.

