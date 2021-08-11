Kettering Health workers protesting COVID-19 vaccine requirement

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health workers are protesting the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement in Miamisburg Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Kettering Health said it will require all employees, medical staff, students and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 4, 2021.

According to a Facebook post, the protest is for Kettering Health workers and “anyone else who wants their voices heard.” 2 NEWS crews on scene estimate that there are over 100 people at the protest.

2 NEWS Reporter Madeline Ashley said the protestors told her the gathering is all about personal choice, whether they want to get the vaccine or not.

“Honestly, I’ve seen a lot of bad reactions to the vaccine. I don’t believe we should be forced to do something. Our body our choice,” said Cassandra Younker, respiratory therapist.

A husband of a woman who works in healthcare said she’s pregnant and being forced to get the vaccine. Another woman who spoke to 2 NEWS said she isn’t in healthcare, but took the day off to support people at the protest.

Kettering Health released the following statement on the protests: