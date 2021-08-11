Kettering Health workers protesting COVID-19 vaccine requirement

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health workers are protesting the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement in Miamisburg Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Kettering Health said it will require all employees, medical staff, students and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 4, 2021.
According to a Facebook post, the protest is for Kettering Health workers and “anyone else who wants their voices heard.” 2 NEWS crews on scene estimate that there are over 100 people at the protest.
2 NEWS Reporter Madeline Ashley said the protestors told her the gathering is all about personal choice, whether they want to get the vaccine or not.
“Honestly, I’ve seen a lot of bad reactions to the vaccine. I don’t believe we should be forced to do something. Our body our choice,” said Cassandra Younker, respiratory therapist.
A husband of a woman who works in healthcare said she’s pregnant and being forced to get the vaccine. Another woman who spoke to 2 NEWS said she isn’t in healthcare, but took the day off to support people at the protest.
Kettering Health released the following statement on the protests:
We fully respect the right of individuals to assemble and peacefully protest, and we continue to have productive conversations with our colleagues as we navigate this next phase of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.Kettering Health