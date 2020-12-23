Kettering Health vaccinating 5,000 healthcare workers after receiving first shipment of Moderna vaccines

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Critical care and pulmonary doctor, Hemant Shah, is the first person to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Kettering Health Network.

“It brings tears to your eyes because we’ve been waiting for this,” he said.

Rebecca “Reba” Pruett, a COVID nurse also received the first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

“It’s been exhausting these last nine months fighting COVID. This brings some renewed energy and some hope,” she said.

Both Shah and Pruett have been on the frontlines, enduring the physical and emotional stress of battling COVID. Neither of them says they felt any side effects from receiving the vaccine and are actually anticipating the vaccine being more widely available to the public.

“I see absolutely no reason that someone should not get the vaccine. If you have any doubts come with me and watch what happens to people that get sick in the ICU,” warned Dr. Shah. “The vaccine, with all its known side effects, is nothing compared to the possible ravages that this virus can cause.”

Kettering Health Network patient safety officer, Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, anticipates 5,000 other KHN employees will receive the vaccine in the next two to three weeks. They’re prioritizing those people who work directly with patients and are at highest risk.