Kettering Health using 3 clinical trials in treatment of COVID-19 patients

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is using three different clinical trials as they care for COVID-19 patients.

IL-6 inhibitor ruxolitinib: This drug appears to slow immune system problems that occur in some COVID-19 patients. Convalescent plasma trial: Plasma donated by patients that have recovered from COVID-19 is given to current COVID-19 patients. The antibodies in the plasma support the patient’s recovery. This effort is being led by the Mayo Clinic. Remdesivir: An anti-rival drug, which has shown in preliminary trials to help COVID-19 patients recover more quickly

“We’ve got a lot more testing available to us now, so it certainly allows us to test more of the patients in the hospital. It’s allowing us to start testing patients before surgery, and I think on a larger note it’s giving us a better idea of the prevalence of the disease within our communities,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Jeffrey Weinstein.