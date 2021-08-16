Kettering Health updates visitor policy in response to rise in COVID-19 cases

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health has updated its visitor policy following a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the state of Ohio.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 8 a.m., current patients and patients coming for an emergency department visit, hospitalization, or outpatient procedure will be allowed one visitor at a time.

The healthcare organization has several exceptions to this rule, including:

NICU patients may have up to two visitors per stay

Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation or health care decision-making may have one additional assistance person

Patients under 18-years-old may have two visitors, limited to only one parent or guardian at a time

No visitation by anyone under the age of 18

No visitation for outpatient testing or outpatient therapy

End-of-life care situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis

This update comes after several hospitals in the Miami Valley have mandated all employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Kettering updated its timeframe from October 4 to December 1 on Friday to give employees more time to get the necessary doses.

Peaceful protests continued into the weekend, where hundreds of people gathering outside Kettering Health’s Troy location. They are protesting the vaccine mandate, arguing that they shouldn’t be forced to put something in their bodies.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered outside of Kettering Health’s administrative offices with signs that read, “It’s my constitutional right to say no to the vaccine” and “Let me call my own shot.”

For more information about Kettering Health’s updated policy, click here.