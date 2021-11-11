KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health has updated its vaccine requirement policy for employees.

The network said the policy will not allow for temporary exemptions such as those for pregnancy, trying to conceive or breastfeeding, without a provider confirming vaccination is not recommended. Additionally, proof of a previous COVID-19 infection as proof of immunity is not allowed.

Kettering Health said the update is in accordance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ published standards for COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

“As we move forward, we do so with the same singular focus we’ve maintained since the onset of the pandemic: the safety and well-being of our community. We urge everyone that can be vaccinated to do so to protect yourself and everyone around you.”

In August, Kettering Health said it will require all employees, medical staff, students and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The deadline for employees to receive the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is now January 4, 2022. Kettering Health said employees may also submit medical or religious exemption requests if they believe they are eligible.