KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Main Campus has become one of the first in Dayton to use the newly FDA-approved Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) tracers.

Used for PET and CT imaging, PSMA tracers are radioactive drugs that help detect prostate cancer cells, according to Kettering Health. These PSMA tracers can show specifically where the cancer is in the body.

“We’re honored to be one of the first medical centers in the region to have this potentially life-saving technology,” said Arif Sheikh, MD, nuclear medicine specialist at Kettering Health. “By having these tracers, we’re able to detect prostate cancer early, detect whether or not the cancer has spread to other parts of the body and have advanced guidance for providers to select the more appropriate therapy earlier.”

Kettering Health said these tracers are more accurate than traditional imaging and they can not only detect cancer early, but they can show if it’s spread.

PSMA-targeted PET scans are currently only approved for patients who have a high-risk disease and have a suspected recurrence based on elevated levels of prostate-specific antigen level, said Kettering Health.