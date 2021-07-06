Kettering Health to open senior health center in Harrison Township

Kettering Health Network announced a rebrand including changes to the network name and medical centers. (Courtesy: Kettering Health)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health is opening a new Years Ahead Health Center in the Greater Dayton area to give senior community members more access to healthcare services.

According to a release, the center will be located at 3969 Salem Ave. The one-story, 8,000-square-foot building is expected to open early next year and will feature patient-centered care with facility design and educational programs tailored for those age 65 and older.

Services offered will include:

Primary care

Lab and imaging

Educational, wellness and support programs

“We are excited to offer senior-focused care to residents in our community,” said George Lewis, president of Kettering Physician Network. “By expanding our services to this area, we’re able to meet the need for healthcare and support programs for seniors where they live.”

Kettering Health is also collaborating with a community advisory council on the development of the educational, wellness and support programs.

“Harrison Township welcomes Kettering Health’s Years Ahead Health Center for seniors to receive outpatient services close to home,” said Roland Winburn,” president of the Harrison Township Board of Trustees. “Our seniors will no longer have to travel miles to receive their specific and much needed services.”

The new location will have a care team of medical providers, including physicians and advanced practice providers. The new location will be the third Years Ahead location for Kettering Health.

For more information on Kettering Health, visit ketteringhealth.org. To learn more about Years Ahead care at Kettering Health, call 1-844-576-3627 or visit ketteringhealth.org/seniors.