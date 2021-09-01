Kettering Health to offer free hand surgery to uninsured Dayton-area residents

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health will offer free hand surgery to uninsured Dayton-area residents in September.

The network’s Hand Center of Excellence, located on the campus of Southview Medical Center, will offer the surgery for uninsured or underinsured patients on Sunday, September 19, according to a release.

If you do not have insurance or are underinsured and have one of these hand or wrist conditions, you may be eligible for Kettering Health’s Hand Day Dayton:

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Cubital tunnel syndrome

Trigger finger

Mucous cysts

Ganglion cysts

“We are proud to host Hand Day, making it easier for people to get these much-needed surgeries that will have such a positive impact on their lives,” said H. Brent Bamberger, DO, hand and elbow surgeon with Kettering Health. “Performing these surgeries allows us to live our mission and ultimately help those in our community achieve their best health.”

Kettering Health said Patricia Bachmann, who runs her own bakery in Preble County, underwent successful surgery during Hand Day 2020. Bachmann credits the program with her successful business.

“I wouldn’t have been able to have a job if I didn’t have the surgery,” said Bachmann. “The 20-minute surgery changed my life for eternity and saved me years of worry.”

To determine if you are a candidate for free hand surgery, call (937) 558-0155 or go to www.ketteringhealth.org/handday. You will be scheduled for a free, one-on-one appointment on September 12.