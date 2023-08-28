Kettering Health Network announced a rebrand including changes to the network name and medical centers. (Courtesy: Kettering Health)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health is offering free hand surgery for Dayton-area residents without proper insurance.

Eligible candidates are those who do not have medical insurance and are experiencing one of the following symptoms: Numbness or tingling in the hands or fingers, fingers that are difficult to move, or painful lumps in the hand or wrist.

To find out if you are eligible for hand surgery, request a free consultation by calling (937)-558-0155 or by filling out an online form here.

All surgery and follow-up care will be provided at no cost.