Kettering Health to offer community COVID-19 vaccine beginning Jan. 19

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network said Thursday it is opening clinics and partnering with local health departments to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available for those 80 years of age or older beginning January 19.

“Kettering Health Network’s goal is to provide easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer for Kettering Health Network. “This vaccine brings hope of a return to normalcy, and we are grateful for the support of state and local partners as we take this next step and continue responding to the needs of our community.”

As Kettering Health Network receives vaccines, it remains focused on distributing the vaccine as quickly as possible. Quantities are announced on a weekly basis, and the network will continue adapting its plans based on the doses available to ensure local residents can receive the vaccine in the most efficient way.

In alignment with Ohio Department of Health’s guidelines, Ohioans 80 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning January 19. Appointments are required for Kettering Health Network’s clinics, and they can be scheduled at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus

KHN released plans by county Thursday:

Butler County

100 doses

Partnering with Hamilton City Health Department

200 total doses received

Partnering with Greene County Public Health to distribute 160 doses

Open Tuesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 21 from 1-6 p.m.

Distributing 40 doses

Appointments required

100 doses

Partnering with Miami County Public Health

1575 doses

Clinic at 2040 East Dorothy Ln. in Dayton (formerly the Elder Beerman store at Kettering Town Center)

Open Tuesday, January 19-Friday, January 22:

Tuesday, January 19 and Wednesday, January 20: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, January 21 and Friday, January 22: 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Distributing all doses

Appointments required

To schedule an appointment at one of Kettering Health Network’s vaccine clinics, please visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.