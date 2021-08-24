Kettering Health to offer 3rd vaccine dose for immunocompromised

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health will be offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

According to a release, the network will offer a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Kettering vaccine clinic on 2040 East Dorothy Ln. starting August 25, by appointment only.

Kettering Health is also offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone age 12 and older by appointment only.

The clinic is open Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays 8 a.m. to noon and Fridays 8 a.m. to noon.

Dates and times for the clinic can be found at www.ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-844-576-3627. The network asks that you bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to your appointment if you’re getting a second or third dose of the vaccine.

For more information about who qualifies for a third vaccine, click here