Kettering Health to expand number of rooms in ICU, surgical tower at Soin Medical Center

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health is expanding the number of rooms in the ICU and surgical tower at Soin Medical Center.

The network is adding 30 rooms to serve general medical and surgical patients. According to a release, the approximately 23,000-square foot expansion is part of the existing tower that opened in September 2020 that includes an enhanced ICU and operating rooms. Kettering Health said the 30 rooms are being added for the increased demand of medical and surgical services in Greene County.

“The need for care is increasing across our region,” said Josefer Montes, president of Soin Medical Center. “By adding these new rooms, we’re ensuring people in our community have access to high-quality medical and surgical care closer to home.”

Soin Medical Center opened in February 2012. The medical center currently has 174 beds, 20 infusion bays for cancer treatment and is designated as a Level III Trauma Center.

Construction of the 30 additional rooms is expected to be complete in spring/summer 2022.

