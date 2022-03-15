KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health is updating its visitor policy due to the recent decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

According to Kettering Health, effective Wednesday, March 16 at 8 a.m. regular, pre-pandemic visitor guidelines for all emergency departments and hospital units will be resuming.

Kettering Health also said that patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 may have one visitor, aged 12 and older, by appointment only.

Masking is still required for visitors and employees in all clinical care buildings despite the recent policy change.

Kettering Health encouraged visitors to check visitor policies with individual providers or facilities for behavioral health and outpatient locations.