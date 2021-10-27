KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health has updated its visitor policy once again, but this time it has fewer restrictions.

Beginning on Wednesday, October 27, one visitor is allowed at a time for current patients and patients coming for an emergency department visit, hospitalization, or outpatient procedure, Kettering Health said. Prior to this, only one visitor was allowed for a patient’s entire length of stay.

Exceptions will be made for NICU patients, patients who require assistance for mobility, interpretation or decision making and patients under the age of 18. According to the release, patients in these categories may have up to 2 visitors, but minors can only have one parent or guardian at a time.

No visitation is allowed by anyone under the age of 18, Kettering Health said. End-of-life care situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

For more information on visitor exceptions, click here.