Kettering Health reestablishes COVID-19 testing sites due to case increase

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health has reestablished COVID-19 testing sites as cases continue to grow in Ohio.

The network said the sites are for employees, pre-procedural patients and patients in the community with a physician order and an appointment. Once an order is received, Kettering Health patients can schedule through MyChart.

Testing is available at the Southview Medical Center on Miamisburg-Centerville Road and the Huber Health Center on Old Troy Pike.

You can call (937) 558-3903 or (937) 558-3988 to schedule an appointment. The call center hours of operation run from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.