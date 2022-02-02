KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health is reopening some elective procedures that require an overnight stay after nearly a month of delays.

On January 5, Kettering Health announced that, due to COVID-19, all non-essential procedures that required an overnight stay would be postponed temporarily.

On Wednesday, February 2, Kettering health announced that many of these surgeries are once again available, and it is hopeful that it will be able to continue in spite of staffing and coronavirus case challenges.

“We are grateful for the decrease in COVID-19 cases and the ongoing support of our physicians and care teams as we continue providing safe, high-quality care to our community,” The medical facility said in a statement.