KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – In light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Kettering Health has announced it is postponing all non-emergent elective surgeries that require an overnight stay. This will go into effect beginning Wednesday, January 5.

According to a release by Kettering Health, any outpatient procedures that do not require an overnight stay will continue as expected.

Surgeries will also continue provided they are deemed necessary. Reasons include:

Threat to patient’s life or limb if the surgery or procedure is not performed

Threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system if the surgery or procedure is postponed

Risk of metastasis or progression of staging if the surgery or procedure is postponed

Risk of rapidly worsening to severe symptoms if postponed

Other considerations that might be relevant in evaluating whether the surgery or procedure is essential

Kettering Health said it encourages everyone to get vaccinated not only to protect themselves and those around them but also to lessen the strain on hospital systems across the state.