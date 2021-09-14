Kettering Health postpones ‘Heart to Heart Gala’ until 2022

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Medical Center Foundation Heart to Heart Gala has been postponed.

Kettering Health said the gala, which was announced in July, has been postponed until February 2022. Details will be shared when the event is rescheduled.

The Heart to Heart Gala features a black-tie dinner and show from a nationally known performer to raise funds and awareness for Kettering Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular program, according to the network.

Kettering Health said that while the event must be postponed, you can still can give directly to the Heart and Vascular Service Line by visiting kmcfoundation.org or you can call (937) 395-8607.