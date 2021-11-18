DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health opened a hybrid operating room (OR) at Grandview Medical Center to expand access to heart and vascular care.

The new space functions like a surgical suite with integrated radiology imaging, which provides high-tech imaging with lower dose of radiation, according to a release. Kettering Health said surgeons have immediate access to these as well as other high-tech tools without having to move the patient.

“By adding this hybrid suite to Grandview Medical Center, we’re ensuring people in our community have access to high-quality surgical care,” said Carol Pierce, administrative director of nursing at Grandview Medical Center. “Our team can now take heart and vascular care to the next level with a state-of-the-art suite.”

Additionally, the approximately 7,300-square-foot expansion includes 17 pre-and post-operative beds. The hybrid OR is the first for the medical center and second for the network. Kettering Health said construction cost $7.2 million.

The OR and unit opened to patients on November 16. For more information, visit ketteringhealth.org.