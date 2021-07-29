Kettering Health opening new physician office in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health is building a new physician office in Centerville to expand healthcare services available to the community.

In a statement, the healthcare network said they are building it at 1023 S. Main Street in a 66,000-square-foot facility. They expect the construction to be complete and the building to be open by the fall of 2022.

“Having services that enhance wellness and better serve residents where they live is essential to the overall well-being of a community,” said George Lewis, president of Kettering Physician Network. “We’ve offered high-quality healthcare in Centerville for many years and are excited to expand and further enhance our patient-centered services to those that need care.”

The building will have the following services:

Primary Care

Specialty services

Lab and imaging services

Educational, wellness and support programs

The new facility will also feature a care team of medical providers, including physicians and advanced practice providers, and it is expected to cost $10 million to build.



