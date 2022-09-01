WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health’s Hand Center will be offering free surgeries to those who are uninsured or underinsured on Sunday, September 18.

Kettering Health’s Hand Center, located at Kettering Health Washington Township, will be offering free hand surgeries for the fifth year in a row.

People with one of these hand or wrist conditions that do not have medical insurance or are underinsured may be eligible for the free surgeries:

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Cubital tunnel syndrome

De Quervain’s tenosynovitis

Trigger finger

Mucous cysts

Ganglion cysts

“For the fifth straight year, we are excited to be providing free hand surgical care to those in the Dayton community without insurance. We are proud to be one of the few centers who continued this much needed service event throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Adam Dann, DO, hand and upper extremity surgeon with Kettering Health.

To find out if you are eligible, request a free consultation by calling 937-558-0155 or filling out the form at ketteringhealth.org/handday.