KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health Cancer Care has launched a program to support patients as they navigate the negative effects treatment has on their appearance.

The program, “Courageous Beauty,” consists of monthly classes to help patients learn ways to meet specific needs as their appearance changes. Patients will be taught unique makeup tips, how to wear a wig and how to care for their skin and nails during treatment.

The program is also an opportunity for patients to get support from others who are also undergoing cancer treatment.

“Courageous Beauty” classes take place every third Monday of the month at Kettering Health Cancer Center at 3700 Southern Blvd. The class is free of charge and includes a personal cosmetic care kit.

For more information or to register, visit ketteringhealth.org/beauty or call (937) 281-3855.