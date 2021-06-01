Kettering Health now only offering COVID-19 vaccine at On-Demand Care sites

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health announced it will now only be offering the COVID-19 vaccine at three On-Demand Care locations.

“As the COVID-19 vaccination process continues, Kettering Health has changed where the COVID-19 vaccine is given, so we can continue meeting the needs of our communities,” said the network in a release.

The following are the three On-Demand Care locations:

  • Centerville: 101 E. Alex Bell Rd. Centerville, OH 45459
  • Springboro: 825 N. Main St. Springboro, OH 45066
  • Washington Township: 1028 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Washington Township, OH 45459

Anyone 12 and older can schedule an appointment at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-844-576-3627.

For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS