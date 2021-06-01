Kettering Health now only offering COVID-19 vaccine at On-Demand Care sites

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health announced it will now only be offering the COVID-19 vaccine at three On-Demand Care locations.
“As the COVID-19 vaccination process continues, Kettering Health has changed where the COVID-19 vaccine is given, so we can continue meeting the needs of our communities,” said the network in a release.
The following are the three On-Demand Care locations:
- Centerville: 101 E. Alex Bell Rd. Centerville, OH 45459
- Springboro: 825 N. Main St. Springboro, OH 45066
- Washington Township: 1028 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Washington Township, OH 45459
Anyone 12 and older can schedule an appointment at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-844-576-3627.
For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.