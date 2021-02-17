Kettering Health Network warns of vaccine registration scam using its likeness

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health Network (KHN) is warning community members of a vaccine registration scam

KHN officials said they’ve been made aware of reports regarding scammers using the network’s name. Those who were affected by this said they thought they were on KHN’s registration website until it asked for bank account information.

When scheduling a vaccine appointment with KHN, they will never ask for any of the following:

Full social security number

Bank account information

Credit card information

Early access fee or payment

Registration for a vaccine appointment with Kettering Health can only be done at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus/ or by calling 1-844-576-3627. When verifying the appointment, employees will identify themselves and will be calling from a “937” area code.