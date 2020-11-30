Kettering Health Network updates visitor restriction policy

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network said Monday it is changing its visitor policy to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Tuesday, December 1 at 12:01 a.m., current patients and patients coming for an emergency department visit, hospitalization, or outpatient procedure will no longer be allowed any visitors.

There are exceptions to the new policy:

  • Patients coming for a physician office visit may have one visitor
  • Maternity patients may have one visitor
  • Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation or health care decision-making may have one additional assistance person
  • Minor patients (under 18 years old) may have two visitors, limited to only one parent or guardian at a time
  • End-of-Life care situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis
