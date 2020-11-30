Kettering Health Network updates visitor restriction policy

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network said Monday it is changing its visitor policy to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff and prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Beginning Tuesday, December 1 at 12:01 a.m., current patients and patients coming for an emergency department visit, hospitalization, or outpatient procedure will no longer be allowed any visitors.
There are exceptions to the new policy:
- Patients coming for a physician office visit may have one visitor
- Maternity patients may have one visitor
- Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation or health care decision-making may have one additional assistance person
- Minor patients (under 18 years old) may have two visitors, limited to only one parent or guardian at a time
- End-of-Life care situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man dead after shooting at Bellbrook home identified
- Navy will decommission USS Bonhomme Richard damaged in suspected arson
- Man faces murder charge after Alabama 5-year-old forced from car for ‘being unruly’ is fatally struck, sheriff says
- Costco Cyber Monday: Here are the best deals for 2020
- List: Cyber Monday 2020 gift card freebies