Kettering Health Network updates visitor restriction policy

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network said Monday it is changing its visitor policy to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Tuesday, December 1 at 12:01 a.m., current patients and patients coming for an emergency department visit, hospitalization, or outpatient procedure will no longer be allowed any visitors.

There are exceptions to the new policy: