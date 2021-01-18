Kettering Health Network updates visitor policy

Local News

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network announced that one visitor per patient is now allowed for the entire length of a patient’s stay as of Monday, Jan. 18. 

The following are the exceptions to the new policy:

  • No visitation will be permitted for outpatient testing, including noninvasive radiology testing, routine X-rays and lab studies
  • Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation or health care decision-making may have one additional assistance person
  • Minor patients (under 18 years old) may have two visitors, limited to only one parent or guardian at a time
  • No visitation will be allowed by anyone under the age of 18, unless they are the parent or legal guardian of a minor patient
  • End-of-life care situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis

For more information, visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.

