Kettering Health Network to vaccinate Ohioans 65 and older starting Feb. 10

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is providing COVID-19 vaccines to community members age 65 and older starting on February 10 by appointment only.

The following are a list of locations that will be administering the vaccine:

  • Beavercreek: Beavercreek Health Center, 2510 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45431
  • Kettering: 2040 East Dorothy Ln., Dayton, Ohio 45420
  • Dayton: Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd., Dayton, Ohio 45406
  • Jamestown: 4790 Cottonville Rd., Jamestown, Ohio 45335

To schedule an appointment at any of the clinics, visit www.ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or call 1-844-576-3627.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS