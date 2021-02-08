Kettering Health Network to vaccinate Ohioans 65 and older starting Feb. 10

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is providing COVID-19 vaccines to community members age 65 and older starting on February 10 by appointment only.
The following are a list of locations that will be administering the vaccine:
- Beavercreek: Beavercreek Health Center, 2510 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45431
- Kettering: 2040 East Dorothy Ln., Dayton, Ohio 45420
- Dayton: Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd., Dayton, Ohio 45406
- Jamestown: 4790 Cottonville Rd., Jamestown, Ohio 45335
To schedule an appointment at any of the clinics, visit www.ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or call 1-844-576-3627.