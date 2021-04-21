Kettering Health Network to open new senior health center in June

Test results can be produced in about 4 hours.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is opening a new in Kettering to give senior community members more access to health care services. The new location will be the second Years Ahead location for the network.

The “Years Ahead Health Center” located at 1745 E. Stroop Rd. is expected to open in late June. KHN said it will feature patient-centered care with facility design and educational programs tailored for those 65 and older.

Services offered at the center will include:

Primary care

Lab and imaging services

Educational and support programs

“By having this new location in Kettering, we’re meeting the need for senior-specific health care in a community that has a growing senior population,” said Melissa Butler, MD, medical director of Years Ahead services for Kettering Physician Network. “By focusing on medical and non-medical determinants of health, we’re able to provide services that can really enhance the care of seniors.”

The new location will have a care team of eight medical providers, including physicians, advanced practice providers, behavioral health support specialists, and more than 20 support team staff members.

Kettering Health Network also has a Years Ahead Health Center at 6661 Clyo Rd. in Centerville.

To learn more about Years Ahead care, call 1-844-576-3627.