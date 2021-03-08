Kettering Health Network to open COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Xenia Thursday.

The clinic will open on Thursday, March 11 by appointment only. KHN said it will be located at Greene Memorial Hospital on North Monroe Drive.

The Xenia clinic is Kettering Health Network’s fifth COVID-19 vaccine clinic location.

The following are KHN’s additional clinic locations:

  • Beavercreek location, 2510 Commons Boulevard
  • Jamestown location, 4790 Cottonville Road
  • Kettering location, 2040 East Dorothy Lane
  • Dayton location, 1001 Harvard Boulevard

For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.  

