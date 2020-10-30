Kettering Health Network to open additional respiratory care locations

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network will open additional respiratory care locations on Nov. 2 to help patients suffering from respiratory symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The network said the new respiratory care locations will provide a safe setting for patients to be evaluated for respiratory illnesses and potential testing.

At the facilities, patients will be seen by an advanced practice provider. If the provider decides testing is needed, they may order a nasal swab test. Results would be returned within a 72-hour period.

The following are the locations to open Nov. 2:

Englewood: 1250 W. National Rd., Suite 450

Hamilton: 2449 Ross Millville Rd., Suite 150

Piqua: 200 Kienle Dr.

“These new respiratory care locations will help patients get the right level of care and the treatment they need, whether it’s a cold, flu, or COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Sawyer, medical director of Primary Care for Kettering Physician Network.

Appointments can be scheduled on the Kettering Health Network website. For more information, visit ketteringhealth.org.