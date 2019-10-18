Kettering Health Network to open 3 On-Demand Care sites

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network plans to open three on-demand care sites in the next two months in the hopes of adding a new level of walk-in care in the greater Dayton area.

The network offers more than 60 primary care practices and the On-Demand Care sites are an extension to that care.

The sites will be located at:

Springboro Health Center, 825 N. Main St., Springboro – opening November 11

101 E. Alex Bell Rd., Suite 190, Centerville – opening November 18

1028 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Washington Twp., – opening December 9

“As we continue to prioritize access for patients and locate services close to where they live, it was apparent an On-Demand level of primary care services was necessary for people who choose Kettering Health Network and Kettering Physician Network as their healthcare providers,” says Dan Haibach, executive director of the Primary Care service line for Kettering Health Network.

All locations offer same-day care with convenient hours and online check-in without the urgent care cost. Instead, patients are billed for a primary care physician visit.

