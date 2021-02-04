Kettering Health Network to build new facility in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network said Thursday it plans to build a new medical facility in Springfield. The health network said the new facility will be the most significant investment Kettering Health Network has made in Springfield and Clark County.

“Our mission compels us to provide high-quality health care – as close to home as possible – for those we serve,” said Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network. “For many years, we have served the residents of Springfield and Clark County at various hospitals and clinics throughout our network. Now is the right time to invest in Springfield more intentionally by bringing services that enhance wellness and serve residents in their time of need.”

KHN said the one-story, 42,000-square-foot facility, located at 2300 N. Limestone St., is expected to open in winter 2021-2022. Services that will be available include:

24/7 emergency room

State-of-the-art outpatient services including lab and imaging services

Medical offices for primary care and specialty services

“Having quick access to health care is vital to the overall well-being of a community,” Manchur said. “That’s why Kettering Health Network is dedicated to making sure high-quality, compassionate care is easily available in the communities we serve, including Springfield and Clark County.”

According to a release, the new facility will employ approximately 50 full-time positions, and it is expected to cost $20 million to build.