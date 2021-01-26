Kettering Health Network to allow one visitor at a time per patient

Test results can be produced in about 4 hours.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network said one visitor will be allowed at a time for patients coming in for an emergency visit, hospitalization, outpatient procedure or office visit.

The previous update only allowed one visitor per stay. The new policy goes into effect on Wednesday, January 27 at 8 a.m.

The following are the exceptions to the new policy:

No visitation will be permitted for outpatient testing, including noninvasive radiology testing, routine X-rays and lab studies

Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation or health care decision-making may have one additional assistance person

Minor surgical patients (under 18 years of age) may have two visitors in the surgical waiting and recovery area, but this is limited to only parents or guardians

Minor patients (under 18 years old) may have two visitors in the emergency department and inpatient setting, but this is limited to only parents or guardians.

No visitation will be allowed by anyone under the age of 18, unless they are the parent or legal guardian of a minor patient

End-of-life care situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Inpatient rehab will allow one visitor at a time between 1 p.m to 6 p.m.

For more details on visitor exceptions, visit www.ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.