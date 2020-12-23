Kettering Health Network receives Moderna vaccine Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Test results can be produced in about 4 hours.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network received its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

The network said they will begin vaccinating health care workers at Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.

Workers at additional locations will receive the vaccine beginning next week as vaccine quantities allow.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS