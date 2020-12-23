Kettering Health Network receives Moderna vaccine Wednesday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network received its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
The network said they will begin vaccinating health care workers at Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.
Workers at additional locations will receive the vaccine beginning next week as vaccine quantities allow.
